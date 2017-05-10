Lee Wallace: Rangers captain unlikely to return from injury this season

Lee Wallace has not played since early April

Rangers captain Lee Wallace admits his season may be over due to injury.

The 29-year-old is recovering from surgery on a stomach tear and is targeting a return for pre-season training.

Wallace has missed Rangers' last six games and expects to sit out the remaining three in this campaign.

"At this moment in time, it will probably be the summer when we return for pre-season," Wallace told Rangers TV.

"The stomach and the tear itself, the repair went fine. I saw the surgeon two weeks later and he was happy with how it looked.

"There has maybe been a bit of pain coming from my hip and my groin, and obviously they are all connected. We just need to get those things right and it's not quite settled in the way I would have liked it.

"There's time now and we are going to use these remaining weeks to build that flexibility and get myself back to a level where I can join in training again."

Wallace suffered the injury during the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Ibrox on 1 April. Although now working through his rehabilitation, he admits it is doubtful that he will be available for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England on 10 June.

'Two weeks is fine to recharge the batteries'

Rangers return for pre-season training - after a two-week summer break - on 5 June, but Wallace has been granted two extra days off for his wedding.

"There have been a lot of bizarre headlines coming from outside of here about players mumping and moaning about breaks and weddings, and it's just nonsense," Wallace said.

"If we are told we are getting a day off or two weeks off by the manager of the club to prepare for a new season, then we will fall in line with that with no mumping or moaning.

"Two weeks is fine to recharge the batteries and recharge ourselves mentally, have a wee break from it all and look forward to getting back in."

Wallace's stand-in Myles Beerman (right) conceded a penalty when Rangers lost 5-1 to Celtic at Ibrox

Wallace's replacement at left-back, Myles Beerman, says he has been on a steep learning curve following his first-team debut.

The 18-year-old conceded a penalty in last month's 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox, but feels he will become a better player for the experience.

"I have learnt an incredible amount in such a short space of time, I've learnt more in a month than possibly I have learnt throughout my whole career," Maltese defender Beerman said.

"Every footballing career will be full of negatives and positives but you just have to try and keep a consistent feeling and attitude towards everything - that is what being professional is all about.

"I have definitely learnt from giving the penalty away against Celtic, it was a silly tackle and a bad mistake on my part. For future reference I know what I will be doing differently.

"I was disappointed in myself big time because I shouldn't have done that but straight away I tried to pick myself up as much as I could. All in all, it was a tough game and it was quite hard to handle."