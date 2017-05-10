Newcastle United: Rafael Benitez & Mike Ashley hold 'positive meeting' about future

Rafael Benitez signed a three-year contract with Newcastle in May 2016

Newcastle say a "positive meeting" has taken place between manager Rafael Benitez, owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley regarding the club's plans for next season.

Benitez guided the Magpies back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, he was seeking assurances that he would be able to strengthen his squad again after the club's promotion.

In a statement, Ashley said Benitez and Charnley can have "every last penny the club generates" to build for next term.

Benitez added: "I'm pleased with how the meeting went and the positive approach we are all taking together to build on what we have started this season.

"There will be challenges ahead of course, the summer will not be easy, but the hard work has been going on for some time and we can now continue positively with the development of the squad ahead of the start of the new season."

Benitez signed a three-year contract to remain at Newcastle in May 2016, despite the club dropping into the second tier, and the Spaniard led them to the Championship title on Sunday.

