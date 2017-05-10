Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
Man Utd20:05Celta Vigo
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Celta Vigo (1-0 agg)

Marouane Fellaini
Fellaini, sent off against Manchester City on 27 April, played in the first leg against Celta Vigo on 4 May

Marouane Fellaini is available for Manchester United's Europa League second-leg tie with Celta Vigo at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The midfielder is serving a three-match suspension following his sending-off against Manchester City last month, but that only applies to domestic matches.

Antonio Valencia has trained since missing Sunday's defeat by Arsenal.

Former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi (knee) is out for Celta Vigo.

The 30-year-old will be sidelined for at least six months after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Eibar last month.

Manchester United are looking to the Europa League as a passage to next season's Champions League.

'The most important match in our history'

However, United boss Jose Mourinho also sees it as the ideal opportunity to win a trophy the club has never won before.

"No-one else did it before," he said. "It will be very important for the club and the players. We will fight hard.

"For Celta, in their words, it's the most important match of their history and my feelings it's also the most important match of our history.

"It doesn't matter what happened before, what matters is the next one."

Celta Vigo, who have scored in all six of their Europa League away games this season, are bidding to win their first major trophy in Europe.

