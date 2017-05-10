Wrexham: Russell Penn rejects new contract but Chris Dunn stays

Chris Dunn and Russell Penn were part of a Wrexham side which finished 13th in the National League

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn has accepted Wrexham's offer of a new contract but midfielder Russell Penn has rejected a new deal.

Dunn, 29, joined in July 2016 and is also the club's goalkeeping coach.

Penn joined on a short term deal in January but the 31-year-old has opted not to sign a new contract because of family reasons.

"I have to thank Russ for his contribution in the second half of the season," manager Dean Keates said.

"He has been great to have around the club, both on and off the field.

"I'm delighted that Chris will be back with us next season. He was outstanding for us during the last campaign and will a be a major asset going forward."