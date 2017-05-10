Conrad Logan: Mansfield Town sign goalkeeper from Rochdale

Conrad Logan won the Scottish FA Cup with Hibernian in 2015-16

League Two Mansfield Town have signed goalkeeper Conrad Logan from League One side Rochdale on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old began his career as a trainee with Leicester and made 28 starts for the Foxes.

"I'm excited at the prospect of playing here. It's a good club with massive ambitions and I'm raring to get going," Logan said.

"It's a drop in division. Hopefully it's only for a year because this is a club that's striving for promotion."

The Stags have not disclosed the length of Logan's contract.

Logan left the East Midlands for Scotland after 10 years with Leicester to link up with Hibernian.

His eight-game spell saw him win the Scottish FA Cup as he played starring roles in the semi-final - where he saved two penalties in a shootout - and victory over Rangers in the final, before moving to Rochdale in August 2016.