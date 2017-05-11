Europa League play-offs final: Ballymena Utd v Glenavon (Fri)
|Europa League play-off final: Ballymena Utd v Glenavon
|Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website
Ballymena boss David Jeffrey says the Europa League play-offs final against Glenavon is "massive" for the club.
United welcome the Lurgan Blues to the Showgrounds after beating Dungannon Swifts 5-2 in Tuesday's semi-final.
"To win would mean so much in terms of our progress and and where we want to take this club," added Jeffrey.
"We'll just give it a go although Glenavon are the one team we haven't beaten this season and they are a very good side."
Glenavon earned a place in the decider thanks to an entertaining 5-3 victory at Cliftonville.
United on the up
"Ballymena finished fourth in the league and they are a much improved side under David Jeffrey," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.
"We are going to have to be on our A game to have any chance of getting a result, particularly away from home.
"We put in a really good performance at Solitude on Tuesday night and I hope the boys will take a bit of confidence from that and take it into the Ballymena game.
"It's a huge match - for every club it's important as your budget is going to be cut if you don't get European football.