Premiership play-off: Carrick Rangers v Institute (Fri)

Carrick's Stephen McCullough puts Jamie McIltyre under pressure in the first leg

Premiership play-off second leg: Carrick Rangers v Institute Venue: Belfast Loughsore Hotel Arena, Carrickfergus Date: Friday, 12 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle MW and the BBC Sport website

Carrick coach Mitch Whitty expects a "no holds barred" clash with Institute in the Premiership play-off second leg at the Belfast Loughshore Arena.

The sides drew 1-1 in Tuesday's first leg and Whitty hopes home advantage will be decisive.

"Both teams are going to be right at it - it's only half-time and Tuesday's result means nothing in the big picture," said Whitty.

"It helps being at home and hopefully we'll come away celebrating."

Whitty is one of four coaches in temporary charge following the resignation of manager Aaron Callaghan last month.

Big reward

Rangers are aiming to retain their top-flight status while Institute are targeting a Premiership return.

"We're still in a good position and there's lots of football still to be played," said Institute boss Kevin Deery.

"We need to show more composure than we did in the first leg - the intensity and effort was there and hopefully we can add a bit more class.

"Carrick are a determined team and they are fighting for their lives to stay in the Premiership while we'd love a crack at going up.

"It's going to be a tough game but I back my players - hopefully we can show our quality and win the game."