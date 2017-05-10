Matt Green: Mansfield striker among 11 released by Stags

Matt Green scored 13 goals in 49 appearances for Mansfield this season.

Striker Matt Green is among 11 players being released by League Two club Mansfield Town.

Green is one of four forwards released, along with Ashley Hemmings, Pat Hoban and Yoann Arquin.

Midfielders Jamie McGuire, Kevan Hurst and James Baxendale have also left the Stags, who finished 12th in the fourth tier this season.

Goalkeepers Brian Jensen and Scott Shearer and defenders Corbin Shires and Lee Collins complete the list.

Green, 30, scored 29 goals in 95 games in his second spell for the club after signing from Birmingham City on a free transfer in 2015.

Meanwhile 33-year-old McGuire is considering an offer to join the under-21 coaching staff at Field Mill.