Forest Green Rovers: Promotion to Football League inevitable, says owner Dale Vince

Dale Vince has been Forest Green Rovers chairman since 2010

Owner Dale Vince believes Forest Green Rovers are destined for the Football League - even if they lose Sunday's National League promotion final.

Forest Green face Tranmere at Wembley, a year after losing to Grimsby in last year's final, with Vince certain his side will eventually be promoted.

"It's just a question of when. If it doesn't happen this Sunday, we'll have another shot next year.

"It's part of the long-term vision for the club," the 55-year-old said.

Vince has already declared his ambition for the Nailsworth-based club is to reach the Championship and feels Rovers can take the first step with victory over Tranmere, banishing the memories of the Grimsby defeat.

"It'll be different to last year, because we've been there and done it already," Vince told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I think it makes us as a club much more relaxed about the trip to Wembley. Our first time in the play-offs, when we finished fifth, was much more anxious for us than this year, our third time in the play-offs.

"We're going to have a great day on Sunday and see what comes."