Colchester United release Matthew Briggs & Lloyd Doyley
- From the section Football
League Two side Colchester United have released defenders Matthew Briggs and Lloyd Doyley after missing out on the play-offs this season.
Briggs, 26, made 15 appearances this season after being restricted by injured, while ex-Watford man Doyley, 34, played just three times.
Dexter Peter, Femi Akinwande, Ben Wyatt, Brendan Ocran and Rhys Williams have also been released.
All other out-of-contract players have been offered new deals.
From the first team that means goalkeeper Dean Brill, defenders Richard Brindley, Tom Eastman, Lewis Kinsella, Kane Vincent-Young and George Elokobi, midfielder Charley Edge and forwards Diaz Wright, Drey Wright and Chris Porter have all been offered new terms.