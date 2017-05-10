Billy King: Dundee United sign Hearts winger on pre-contract agreement

Billy King has made 32 appearances on loan at Inverness CT this season

Hearts winger Billy King has signed a pre-contract deal with Dundee United.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.

King is Dundee United's second signing of the week, with Hibernian's James Keatings having also signed a pre-contract agreement.

"I remain focused on finishing the season strongly with Inverness," King told United's website.

"But I am looking forward to pre-season training and meeting my new team-mates at United and showing United fans what I can do.

"I am delighted to secure my future at a club like Dundee United. The time is right for me to move on from my parent club Hearts and I will leave Tynecastle with some great memories, but I am excited about the future."

King made 95 appearances for Hearts, scoring 14 goals, then 13 for Rangers. This season, he has appeared 32 times for Inverness CT, and scored three goals.

Dundee United lead Greenock Morton 2-1 in the Premiership play-off quarter-final, following the first leg at Cappielow on Tuesday. The sides meet again at Tannadice on Friday and the evenutal winner will face Falkirk in the semi-final.