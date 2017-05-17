Match ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Birmingham City Ladies v Bristol City Women
Line-ups
Birmingham City Ladies
- 1Baggaley
- 25Mannion
- 19Westwood
- 6Harrop
- 12Stringer
- 8MaylingSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes
- 16Peplow
- 11HegerbergSubstituted forHainesat 83'minutes
- 4Carter
- 9White
- 15WellingsSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 3Sargeant
- 7Ayisi
- 17Williams
- 23Haines
- 24Johnson
- 30Berger
Bristol City Women
- 1Leach
- 7Arthur
- 21Turner
- 8Ladd
- 12AllenBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAggat 72'minutes
- 23EvansSubstituted forPalmerat 60'minutes
- 14Brett
- 3Alexander
- 11Emslie
- 10Fergusson
- 27HempSubstituted forWilsonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Matthews
- 13Watson
- 17Agg
- 18Brown
- 19Wilson
- 24Palmer
- 25Jones
- Attendance:
- 419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Attempt saved. Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Emily Westwood (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC).
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Wilson.
Chloe Peplow (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lily Agg (Bristol City WFC).
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Ellie Wilson.
Foul by Chloe Peplow (Birmingham City Ladies).
Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Coral-Jade Haines replaces Andrine Hegerberg.
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Paige Williams replaces Sarah Mayling.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Hailey Ladd.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Lily Agg replaces Flo Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Ellie Wilson replaces Lauren Hemp.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies).
Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).
Ellie Wilson (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivia Fergusson (Bristol City WFC).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Rachel Williams replaces Charlie Wellings.
Attempt missed. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Olivia Fergusson (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Aimee Palmer replaces Giorgia Evans.
Attempt saved. Chloe Peplow (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Olivia Fergusson (Bristol City WFC) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 2, Bristol City WFC 0. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Flo Allen.