Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Arsenal Ladies 2.
Chelsea Ladies v Arsenal Ladies
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 21Cooper
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 3BlundellSubstituted forFlahertyat 78'minutes
- 8CarneySubstituted forSpenceat 45'minutes
- 17ChapmanBooked at 39mins
- 15England
- 23Bachmann
- 19Dunn
- 10JiSubstituted forDavisonat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 5Flaherty
- 6Fahey
- 7Davison
- 9Aluko
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 40Kitching
Arsenal Ladies
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2Scott
- 24Wubben-Moy
- 32Patten
- 20JanssenBooked at 68mins
- 6Williamson
- 8Nobbs
- 21van de DonkSubstituted forWilliamsat 61'minutes
- 17O'ReillyBooked at 30mins
- 14TaylorSubstituted forMeadat 59'minutes
- 9Carter
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 7Kelly
- 11Humphrey
- 13Moorhouse
- 15McCabe
- 16Quinn
- 23Mead
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Arsenal Ladies 2.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Arsenal Ladies 2. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Arsenal Ladies 1. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fara Williams (Arsenal Ladies).
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Fara Williams.
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Dominique Janssen.
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Ladies).
Booking
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Drew Spence.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Gilly Flaherty replaces Hannah Blundell.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies).
Danielle Carter (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies).
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 1, Arsenal Ladies 1. Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Gemma Davison replaces Ji So-Yun.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Ladies. Fara Williams replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Ladies. Beth Mead replaces Jodie Taylor.
Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.