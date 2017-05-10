Scottish Women's Cup: Hibs meet Motherwell, Glasgow City take on Spartans
Women's Football
Holders Hibernian take on Motherwell and Glasgow City face top-flight rivals Spartans in the second round of the SSE Scottish Women's Cup.
With the preliminary and first rounds complete, 32 teams remain in the competition.
Hibs defeated Glasgow on penalties to win last year's tournament, having also beaten them in the League Cup final.
Elsewhere in the draw, Rangers host Aberdeen, Celtic visit East Fife and Kilmarnock welcome Hamilton Academical.
The second-round ties are scheduled for Sunday 18 June.
Hibernian currently lead reigning champions Glasgow in Scottish Women's Premier League 1, with Spartans third.
The five other top-flight sides - Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamilton, Rangers and Stirling University - also feature in round two of the cup, along with all eight teams in SWPL2, which is currently led by Forfar Farmington.
Sides from the Scottish Women's Football League make up the draw, including Division One South leaders Kilmarnock, North leaders Inverness City and Division Two West side Bishopton.
Second-round draw
Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Stirling University
Deveronvale v Renfrew
Glasgow Girls v Bishopton
Motherwell v Hibernian
Bayside v Queen's Park
Rangers v Aberdeen
Edinburgh Caledonia v Granite City
East Fife v Celtic
Blackburn United v Boroughmuir Thistle
Buchan v Inverness City
Raith Rovers v Forfar Farmington
Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical
Cumbernauld Colts v Falkirk
Jeanfield Swifts v Westerlands
Hearts v Tayside
Spartans v Glasgow City