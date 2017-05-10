Scottish Women's Cup: Hibs meet Motherwell, Glasgow City take on Spartans

Hibs' Claire Williamson and Glasgow's Lauren Silver at the launch of this year's league campaign

Holders Hibernian take on Motherwell and Glasgow City face top-flight rivals Spartans in the second round of the SSE Scottish Women's Cup.

With the preliminary and first rounds complete, 32 teams remain in the competition.

Hibs defeated Glasgow on penalties to win last year's tournament, having also beaten them in the League Cup final.

Elsewhere in the draw, Rangers host Aberdeen, Celtic visit East Fife and Kilmarnock welcome Hamilton Academical.

The second-round ties are scheduled for Sunday 18 June.

Hibernian currently lead reigning champions Glasgow in Scottish Women's Premier League 1, with Spartans third.

The five other top-flight sides - Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamilton, Rangers and Stirling University - also feature in round two of the cup, along with all eight teams in SWPL2, which is currently led by Forfar Farmington.

Sides from the Scottish Women's Football League make up the draw, including Division One South leaders Kilmarnock, North leaders Inverness City and Division Two West side Bishopton.

Second-round draw

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Stirling University

Deveronvale v Renfrew

Glasgow Girls v Bishopton

Motherwell v Hibernian

Bayside v Queen's Park

Rangers v Aberdeen

Edinburgh Caledonia v Granite City

East Fife v Celtic

Blackburn United v Boroughmuir Thistle

Buchan v Inverness City

Raith Rovers v Forfar Farmington

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

Cumbernauld Colts v Falkirk

Jeanfield Swifts v Westerlands

Hearts v Tayside

Spartans v Glasgow City