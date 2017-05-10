BBC Sport - Pogba fees 'obscene' as EFL clubs struggle says Accrington chairman Andy Holt
Stanley chairman labels Pogba fees 'obscene'
- From the section Football
Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt says the amount of money spent on agents fees when Man Utd bought Paul Pogba was "obscene" as lower league clubs continue to struggle to exist.
