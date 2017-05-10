BBC Sport - Pogba fees 'obscene' as EFL clubs struggle says Accrington chairman Andy Holt

Stanley chairman labels Pogba fees 'obscene'

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt says the amount of money spent on agents fees when Man Utd bought Paul Pogba was "obscene" as lower league clubs continue to struggle to exist.

READ MORE: Premier League to write to Accrington Stanley chairman after criticism

READ MORE: Pogba's Man Utd move subject of Fifa inquiry

