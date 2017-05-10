Barrow: Captain Danny Livesey and four others released by National League club

Danny Livesey made 333 appearances in all competitions for Carlisle before joining Barrow in 2014

Barrow have released five players, including captain Danny Livesey.

Livesey, 32, joined the club in 2014 and helped them win the 2014-15 Conference North title before being made club captain for this season.

The former Bolton and Carlisle defender made 47 appearances in all competitions this term as Barrow finished seventh in the National League.

Forwards Inih Effiong and Lindon Meikle, goalkeeper Andy Coughlin and defender Shaun Beeley are also leaving.

Elliot Newby has been offered a new contract, while Moussa Diarra, Alex Ray-Harvey and Paul Turnbull have had contract extensions triggered.

Jordan Williams, Liam Hughes, Harry Panayiotou, Nick Anderton, Ritchie Bennett, Dan Cockerline, Ross Hannah and Byron Harrison have all been retained by manager Paul Cox for the 2017-18 season.

Joel Dixon and Andy Parry have been invited to pre-season training.