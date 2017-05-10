Uwe Rosler: Fleetwood Town boss expects contract talks with League One club
-
- From the section Football
Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler expects discussions with the club about his contract this summer.
The 48-year-old former Manchester City striker led the Cod Army to the League One play-offs this season, only to then lose to Bradford City.
Rosler joined Fleetwood at the start of the season on a two-year deal and has been linked with a move to Norwich.
"It is a clear message, I have one year more on my contract and I'm sure the club will talk to me," he said.
"Then we see what happens. I'm planning and you can ask [technical director] Gretar Steinsson that we've already been planning and putting things in place.
"The last two weeks I've been so focused on the play-offs but now I'll take two days off and then we'll send the players on holiday."