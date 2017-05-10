Toni Duggan scores an 18-minute hat-trick as Manchester City beat Bristol City 3-0 in the Women's Super League One Spring Series.

MATCH REPORT: Bristol City Women 0-3 Man City Women

Available to UK users only.

Watch live coverage of the Women's FA Cup final between Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Ladies this Saturday, 13 May from 1700 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.