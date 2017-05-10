BBC Sport - WSL: Bristol City 0-3 Man City - Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Toni Duggan scores an 18-minute hat-trick as Manchester City beat Bristol City 3-0 in the Women's Super League One Spring Series.

MATCH REPORT: Bristol City Women 0-3 Man City Women

