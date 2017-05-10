St Mirren boss Jack Ross urges education drive to combat gambling in football

Jack Ross is Scottish Championship manager of the month for April

St Mirren manager Jack Ross believes that gambling in Scottish football is not an epidemic, but says individuals will break the rules.

The Scottish Championship manager of the month says football needs to do more, not just to advise players about gambling but all welfare issues.

Ross has guided the Buddies to Championship safety after being at the foot of the table on 8 April.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hibs ensured they avoided a relegation play-off.

Ross was speaking after Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland was charged with allegedly placing 4,011 football bets, including 430 involving his own club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Lewis Horner has also been charged with allegedly placing 353 football bets, including three accumulators involving his side.

The Scottish FA charges against McClelland date back to July 2011 up to 1 May 2017 and four of the bets were placed on Annan to lose.

He has until next Tuesday to respond.

