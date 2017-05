Barnsley: Josh Scowen and Marley Watkins set to leave after rejecting new deals

From the section

Josh Scowen made 44 appearances in 2016-17, scoring three goals

Barnsley midfielder Josh Scowen and forward Marley Watkins are set to leave the club after rejecting new deals.

Scowen, 24, joined from Wycombe in January 2015 and made 96 league appearances, while Watkins, 26, scored 15 goals in 76 league games.

The Tykes have released defenders Aidy White, Callum Evans and Lewin Nyatanga and midfielder Ryan Williams.

Barnsley, who finished 14th in the Championship, have offered a new deal to 19-year-old midfielder Jared Bird.