Bromley: Daniel Johnson and George Porter sign new deals with National League side

George Porter spent time at Leyton Orient, Dagenham & Redbridge, Maidstone and Welling before joining Bromley in June 2016

George Porter and Daniel Johnson have signed new contracts with Bromley.

Forward Porter, 24, and defender Johnson, 21, both joined the club at the start of the season and have agreed extensions after helping secure a 10th-place finish in the National League.

"I'm delighted to have Daniel on board for next season, he's had a fantastic season," manager Neil Smith said.

"George has been brilliant in every position we've asked him to play, he gives 100% and deserves his new deal."

Alan Dunne, Jack Holland and Jordan Higgs are the other players to remain contracted to Bromley for the 2017-18 season, but Connor Dymond and Lee Minshull have left the club.