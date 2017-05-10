Oxford United: Uruguayan Juan Sartori understood to be making offer

Oxford United finished eighth in League One this season

Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori has made an offer to buy Oxford United, BBC Radio Oxford understands.

Sartori is also expected to have talks with stadium owner Firoz Kassam about the League One club's situation as tenants at the ground.

Monaco-based Sartori first expressed an interest in Oxford after watching their home game against Bolton in March.

The 36-year-old is the son-in-law of AS Monaco chairman and Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Oxford United have been owned by chairman Darryl Eales since July 2014, and have won promotion from League Two and made two Wembley appearances in the EFL Trophy final since then.

Sartori has met with members of the club's supporters' trust, OxVox, and minority club shareholder Stewart Donald.

Eales, who has been unavailable for comment, is thought to have had contact with Sartori, the chairman of investment firm Union Group.

The club, who finished within four points of the League One play-off places this season, have been tenants at the Kassam Stadium since they moved from the Manor Ground in 2001.

OxVox have been in negotiations with Kassam to make the ground a community-owned asset.