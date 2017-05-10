Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ipswich, Dundee, Inverness, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bournemouth

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have beaten Rangers to the signature of Scotland central defender Christophe Berra after the 32-year-old was released from his Ipswich Town contract after expressing a desire to return to his homeland.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic have activated a one-year option on Emilio Izaguirre's contract despite the Honduras left-back having been understudy to 19-year-old Kieran Tierney this season. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee interim manager Neil McCann is poised to commit his long-term future to the Dens Park club following back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership.(The Courier)

Rangers target Rashid Sumaila, the 24-year-old central defender who has played previously under Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha, has taken to Twitter to say goodbye to his current club, Al Gharafa, where he is on loan from Kuwaiti outfit Qadsia. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has ordered forward Michael O'Halloran, who missed an under-20s match without permission, to go through a fortnight of 6am boot camps and called in team-mates Harry Forrester and Rob Kiernan for early-morning sessions.(Daily Record)

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers says the criticism Pedro Caixinha received for his warm embrace following Rangers' 5-1 Old Firm derby was unfair as it was simply mutual respect between rival managers. (Scottish Sun)

Chelsea saw off competition from Arsenal and Manchester City to sign 15-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour from Rangers, for which the Scottish Premiership club will earn just over £600,000. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman will not play again for Rangers this season, with the on-loan 21-year-old returning to Bournemouth after picking up a foot injury that kept him out of Sunday's win over Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is carrying an Achilles injury ahead of Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England next month and will be used sparingly by his club for their remaining Premier League games.(Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine believes his side can become the first Scottish side to beat champions Celtic this season and overcome them twice within 16 days - in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup final. (Press and Journal)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Ross Draper says it would be as big an achievement as winning the Scottish Cup two years ago if his side, sitting bottom of the Premiership, escape relegation.(Press and Journal)

Assistant Austin MacPhee outshone head coach Ian Cathro as the pair addressed fans during a "meet the manager" event held by Hearts. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren have released former Scotland international Andy Webster along with fellow defender Ben Gordon and midfielder Jordan Stewart.(Scottish Sun)

Livingston striker Liam Buchanan, whose 27 goals this season helped his side win League One and earned him the PFA Scotland player of the year award for the division, has yet to agree a new contract for next season. (The Herald, print edition)

A Scottish punter has turned a £10 bet into more than £60,000 by correctly predicting seven league title winners in England and Scotland.(Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has urged tennis authorities to clamp down on drugs cheats receiving wild cards into top tournaments at the end of their bans following the offer to Maria Sharapova to play in the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. (The Times)