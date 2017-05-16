Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Inverness and Dundee have one win each and a draw from this season's meetings

Dundee have minor injury problems but manager Neil McCann says they are nothing too concerning ahead Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Wednesday visit.

Centre-backs James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren are both long-term absentees.

Inverness are hopeful that striker Alex Fisher will recover from mild concussion suffered against Kilmarnock.

Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams remains sidelined along with Carl Tremarco, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings.

Caley Thistle are four points adrift at the foot of the table and face either automatic relegation or a play-off to preserve their top-flight status. If Hamilton Academical beat Ross County on Tuesday, Inverness will be relegated.

Dundee are safe from automatic relegation in ninth spot in the Premiership table but could still face a play-off against a team from the Championship.

Caley Thistle have not won in their last three visits to Dens Park

Dundee have only beaten Caley Thistle once in their last 18 meetings, but that was on their last visit to Dens Park in November

Inverness have scored in their last 10 league matches against the Dark Blues, last failing to do so in August 2014 in a goalless draw.

Neil McCann is still unbeaten as Dundee manager, with two wins and a draw

Dundee forward Craig Wighton: "When we were on our bad run and went a goal down, the heads went down and the fans were rightly frustrated.

"But, at the weekend, when we went a goal down, nobody panicked and everyone felt we would come back into the game and obviously we've done that and probably should have gone on to win it.

"It is confidence. The manager has given us belief and put confidence in us and as a squad everyone has come together and you can see that in the performances.

"Since the new manager has come in, the attitude has changed and we have got that belief and you can see that in performances.

"I don't think anyone can fault the attitude and effort over the last three games.

"On our day, I think we can beat every team because we have a good group of players here.

"We have looked solid at the back and going forward we have players who can hurt teams."

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran: "We've still got a chance, simple as that.

"We need a favour from Ross County and to take care of business on Wednesday.

"That puts huge pressure on Hamilton on the final day of the season. We'll fight to the end.

"If we can get a couple of points behind Hamilton going into the last day of the season, the pressure shifts to them. Can they handle that?

"But we've got to take care of business. We need six points and for other results to go our way. We have a small chance."