BBC Sport - Dani Alves: Could Juventus full-back win the Ballon d'Or?

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Dani Alves is on course for a third career treble after helping Juventus reach the Champions League final, having had a hand in all four goals in their 4-1 aggregate win over Monaco.

