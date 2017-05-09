Inter Milan: Stefano Pioli sacked after six months as head coach

Pioli has previously coached 11 teams including Lazio, Parma and Bologna

Inter Milan have sacked Stefano Pioli after six months as head coach.

The 51-year-old replaced Frank de Boer in November, signing a contract until the end of June 2018.

With three matches remaining, Inter are seventh in Serie A, three points adrift of AC Milan and the final qualifying spot for the Europa League, and are winless in seven league games.

Youth team coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team for the rest of the season.

Pioli was Inter's ninth manager since Jose Mourinho left in 2010.

A club statement read: "Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven to be a difficult season.

"The club will begin planning now for the next season."