Kevin Mirallas: Everton forward will extend contract, says chairman Bill Kenwright

Everton forward Kevin Mirallas will sign a new long-term contract on Wednesday, says chairman Bill Kenwright.

The 29-year-old, whose existing deal runs out this summer, joined the Toffees in 2012 and has scored 39 goals in 171 appearances.

Kenwright made the announcement at the Toffees' end-of-season awards at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Mirallas has scored four times in 33 league appearances this season.

The Belgium international has made more than 30 appearances in each of his five seasons at Goodison Park.

Striker Romelu Lukaku was named player of the season at the awards ceremony, with midfielder Tom Davies selected as young player of the season.