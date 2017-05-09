Paul Pogba transfer from Juventus to Manchester United subject to Fifa inquiry

Paul Pogba
Pogba has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season

Paul Pogba's £89.3m move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer is the subject of a Fifa inquiry.

Football's world governing body has written to United "to seek clarification on the deal".

That clarification is believed to be around who was involved in the 24-year-old's August 2016 transfer, and how much money was paid to them.

Pogba is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having left the club for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.

The France international first joined United from French side Le Havre in acrimonious circumstances in 2009.

He returned to the club last summer for a world-record transfer fee of 105m euros.

United also agreed to pay Italian champions Juventus 5m euros (£4.5m) in performance-related bonuses, and other costs, including 5m euros if Pogba signs a new contract.

When they confirmed the transfer, Juventus said the "economic effect" to their club was "about 72.6m euros".

