Paul Pogba transfer from Juventus to Manchester United subject to Fifa inquiry
Paul Pogba's £89.3m move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer is the subject of a Fifa inquiry.
Football's world governing body has written to United "to seek clarification on the deal".
That clarification is believed to be around who was involved in the 24-year-old's August 2016 transfer, and how much money was paid to them.
Pogba is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having left the club for Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.
The France international first joined United from French side Le Havre in acrimonious circumstances in 2009.
He returned to the club last summer for a world-record transfer fee of 105m euros.
United also agreed to pay Italian champions Juventus 5m euros (£4.5m) in performance-related bonuses, and other costs, including 5m euros if Pogba signs a new contract.
When they confirmed the transfer, Juventus said the "economic effect" to their club was "about 72.6m euros".