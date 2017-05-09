SFA: Annan chairman charged over placing bets on football

Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland (left) and Inverness CT midfielder Lewis Horner
The SFA has charged Henry McClelland (left) and Lewis Horner

Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland has been charged with placing 4,011 football bets, including 430 involving his own club.

Inverness CT's Lewis Horner has also been charged with placing 353 football bets, including three accumulators involving his side.

The SFA charges against McClelland date back to July 2011 up to 1 May 2017 - he has until next Tuesday to respond.

Horner's charges also range from July 2011 to 1 May 2017.

More to follow.

