BBC Sport - David Cox: It was touch and go if I'd make it or not
'It was touch and go if I'd make it or not'
- From the section Scotland
Forfar Athletic striker David Cox, who has been battling depression since he was 15, tried to kill himself as recently as last year.
He talks to BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin about his experiences.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired