Veteran Rangers defender Clint Hill will leave the club at the end of the season

Rangers defender Clint Hill is to be released by the club at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal last summer but is not being retained as manager Pedro Caixinha looks to rebuild his squad.

Hill has made 31 appearances this season, scoring six goals, including an equaliser against Celtic.

The former QPR player won the John Greig Achievement Award at Rangers' player of the year ceremony.

Hill was one of 11 signings made by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton last summer, as the club prepared for its return to the top-flight.