Alex Samuel: Stevenage sign striker from Swansea City

Alex Samuel
Alex Samuel scored two goals during a loan spell with Newport County in 2016-17

Stevenage have signed striker Alex Samuel from Premier League side Swansea City on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old was a mainstay of Swensea City's under-21 side which won the Professional Development League in 2015, but did not make a first team appearance for the Swans.

Born in Neath, the Wales under-19 international joined Swansea from Aberystwyth Town in 2014.

Samuel also had loan spells with Greenock Morton and Newport County.

