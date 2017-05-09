Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest manager wants smaller squad next season

Mark Warburton helped Nottingham Forest to Championship safety with three wins in nine matches

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton says he wants a much smaller squad in the Championship next season.

The Reds, who had three different managers last season, used 42 different players as they avoided relegation to League One on goal difference.

"We came in to 33-34 players and we are trimming. We need a tight squad," Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I want a squad of 21-22 players next year. A tighter squad is far more beneficial than a heavy squad."

Forest beat Ipswich 3-0 on Sunday to ensure their Championship survival - a result which sent Blackburn down despite their 3-1 victory at Brentford.

Warburton, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he arrived in March, used only 21 players in the last eight games of the season.

"I have seen enough from my time here so far to know a good pre-season and we can put a good marker down next season," the 54-year-old added.

"There is quality. Quality experienced players and quality young players, so all credit to the academy with Gary Brazil, Jack Lester and all the staff.

"I have good young ones coming through I can fall back on if I have a problem."