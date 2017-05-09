Nathan Jones: Luton Town manager hopes to erase Hatters' poor play-off record

Nathan Jones is in his first full season in charge of Luton Town.

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists he has no worries about the club's supposed play-off curse - because his record is far better.

The Hatters face Blackpool on Sunday in the first leg of the League Two play-offs, having failed in four previous campaigns in the last 20 years.

But Jones told BBC Look East: "The old Luton record has nothing to do with me.

"My play-off record's quite good. I've been in three and been promoted in two, so I'm happy with that."

Although he was part of the Yeovil team that were beaten by Blackpool in the League One play-off final in 2007, Jones had tasted success at the Millennium Stadium a few years previously, when Brighton beat Bristol City to earn promotion to the Championship.

And Jones wants to use those sorts of memories to override those of Hatters fans, who watched their side lose to Crewe in 1997, York in 2010, AFC Wimbledon in 2011 and York again in 2012.

"I wasn't here then, so there's nothing I could do," Jones said.

"It's a new group of players with a new group of goals. If the fans get behind us, and we perform, we've got a great chance.

"I can't affect history - I can affect the present."

Having finished fourth in League Two, Luton will start as favourites to be promoted - but Jones is keen to avoid the fate which befell Scunthorpe, who finished third in League One but lost to Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.

"We're delighted to have finished where we have. That's a big statement from us," Jones said.

"But the play-offs are a lottery. We saw in the League One games, Scunthorpe finished third but lost at home 3-2 to a really strong Millwall side, so we have to be wary of things like that.

"The league table tells us we're the fourth best side so we have to prove that."