Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus goalkeeper says 'you have to believe in your dreams'

Gianluigi Buffon said he always thought he would have another chance to win the Champions League, after Juventus reached next month's final in Cardiff.

Juve beat Monaco 2-1 in the semi-final second leg to triumph 4-1 on aggregate.

Goalkeeper Buffon, who has made more than 1,000 appearances in his career, was on the losing side as Juve were beaten in the 2003 and 2015 finals.

"Two years ago everyone thought it was my last final - but you have to believe in your dreams," said the 39-year-old.

With Juve already leading 2-0 from the first leg, goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves left Monaco needing four goals in 46 minutes to progress.

Kylian Mbappe's second-half strike made little difference to the result, but did ended Buffon's run of 10 hours of Champions League football without conceding.

The longest runs without conceding in Champions League history Jens Lehmann Arsenal (2005-06) 853 minutes Keylor Navas Real Madrid (2014-16) 737 mins Edwin van der Sar Ajax (1995-96) 653 mins Dida AC Milan (2004-05) 623 mins Gianluigi Buffon Juventus (2016-17) 600 mins

Sevilla's Nico Pareja was the last player before Mbappe to score past Buffon in Europe, in a group-stage match on 22 November.

Juve have since beaten both Porto and Barcelona over two legs without conceding.

"That's how we got through," said Buffon. "We've got to Cardiff - I won't say it was our aim because getting to the final means nothing.

"I'm really happy because I'm in good shape. I can't deny the fact that if we didn't have a great team, getting there wouldn't be possible."

Juve will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final on 3 June.

Atletico host Real on Wednesday looking to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.