BBC Sport - Chelsea are Premier League champions: Who are the stars who won it for the Blues?

Who are the stars who won Chelsea the title?

Following Chelsea's win over West Brom that sees them crowned Premier League champions, BBC Sport takes a look at the stars that won the Blues the title this season.

WATCH MORE:Nevin on how Fabregas' attitude sums up Chelsea's success

READ MORE: Chelsea clinch title thanks to win at West Brom

Top videos

Video

Who are the stars who won Chelsea the title?

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Christine Sinclair

Video

Watch: Full-time scenes as Chelsea seal title

Video

'Fabregas attitude sums up Conte's success'

Video

Great tries from classy Castleford

Video

Top 10 British Basketball plays of the season

Video

Allardyce on Palace's pre-match dressing room

Video

Cahill joy at 'special moment'

Video

Davies warns to 'expect fireworks' in Warrington v Widnes

Video

'I've built a heat chamber in my conservatory'

Video

Moyes 'would not have allowed' Defoe contract clause

Video

Murray predicts Gunners glory & a Benteke brace

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired