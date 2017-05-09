Hibernian: Captain David Gray among five players to sign new deals

David Gray has helped Hibs secure promotion to the Premiership

Hibernian captain David Gray is one of five players to sign new deals at Easter Road.

Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley and Ross Laidlaw have all committed to two-year extensions.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has steered the Edinburgh side to promotion from the Championship and a return to the top-flight following a three-year absence.

Gray, who scored the winning goal in last season's Scottish Cup final, moved to Hibs in 2014.

The defender was then manager Alan Stubbs' first signing and has gone on to make 122 appearances for Hibs.