Ghassan Abu Hassan: Bristol Rovers sign Jordan under-19 international

Ghassan Abu Hassan
Ghassan Abu Hassan with Bristol Rovers president Wael Al-Qadi

Bristol Rovers have signed Jordan under-19 international defender Ghassan Abu Hassan for their under-23 side.

Abu Hassan, 18, is believed to be the first Jordanian player to sign a professional contract with a UK club.

He began his career with Jordan Youth Club and has since made 11 appearances for his country's under-19 side.

"I am delighted that Ghassan will be joining us for the start of pre-season training," Rovers' under-23 coach Chris Hargreaves told the club website.

Bristol Rovers are owned by the Jordanian Al-Qadi family, who bought a 92% stake in the club in February 2016.

Club president and Jordanian Football Association member Wael Al-Qadi brokered the move, which is subject to international clearance.

The Pirates finished 10th in League One this season following consecutive promotions from the National League and League Two.

