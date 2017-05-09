BBC Sport - VIDEO: Premiership player of month Liam Boyce scores four in Highland derby
Watch: Boyce nets award after derby goal blitz
Watch Ross County striker Liam Boyce, named Premiership player of the month for April, score four in the recent Highland derby victory. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
