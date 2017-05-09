BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger responds to Phil Neville's criticism of Nacho Monreal
Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism
- From the section Football
Arsene Wenger is visibly amused by Phil Neville's description of Nacho Monreal being "at a christening" in the tunnel before Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United, but says Monreal's focus was not affected.
WATCH MORE: 'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy pundits
