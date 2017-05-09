Jonson Clarke-Harris: Rotherham striker commits to relegated club with one-year deal

Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) came through Coventry City's academy.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has agreed a new one-year deal with Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in a friendly last July but returned to play a part in the Millers' final seven Championship games.

He is the first out-of-contract player to commit to Rotherham, who will play in League One next season.

"A fit Clarke-Harris is a handful against anyone," boss Paul Warne told the club's website.

Clarke-Harris has scored nine goals in 60 appearances since joining from Oldham in 2014.

"He's had an unfortunate season and he's been out all year with his knee," Warne added.

"He's done well in a couple of games, but he has a lot more to give and I think he will give a lot more because if he buys into what we're doing in the summer, he'll have to.

"I've always had a pretty open relationship with Jono and he's come on a lot at the end of the season but he's got a hard summer ahead of him."