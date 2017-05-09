Premier League money is 'destroying the game', says Accrington chairman

Accrington Stanley were promoted to the Football League in 2006

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has criticised Premier League clubs over the amount of money they spend.

Holt told BBC Radio Lancashire that the Premier League's actions filter down to adversely affect Football League clubs.

He also posted a series of messages on Twitter after the Daily Mail revealed reported figures of wages and agent fees involved at Manchester United.

"The EFL is like a starving peasant begging for scraps off your table Premier League," said Holt.

"Owners might ruin clubs, you're destroying [the] game."

Stanley finished 13th in League Two this season on the smallest attendances in the Football League.

Holt told BBC Radio Lancashire that they usually have an annual turnover of around £2.2m and would expect losses of around £500,000 most seasons, but that should be less this for the 2016-17 campaign because of their cup runs.

"It is all very well for the Premier League to take an isolated view that what they're doing doesn't affect anybody else, but my argument is that it does," he added.

"When you do things for the game you've got to look at the entire game you can't just deal with them in isolation.

"They generate all the cash and they need get some of it spread about."

BBC Sport contacted the Premier League for a reply but has not yet received a response.