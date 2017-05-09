Preston North End: Jermaine Beckford and Anders Lindegaard released

Jermaine Beckford scored a hat-trick in the 2015 League One play-off final as Preston returned to the Championship

Jermaine Beckford, Anders Lindegaard and Clive Smith will leave Preston at the end of their contracts this summer.

Striker Beckford, 33, joined North End on a full-time deal in 2015 after helping them win promotion to the Championship when on loan from Bolton.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Lindegaard, 33, made his loan move from West Brom permanent last summer, but made just 10 outings.

Defender Smith, 19, came through the academy but did not play a senior game.

The Lilywhites have also taken a option in 18-year-old keeper Mathew Hudson's contract for next season.