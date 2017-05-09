Shaun Maloney: Aberdeen close in on signing Hull and Scotland midfielder

Shaun Maloney (right) has only made five Hull starts this season

Aberdeen are believed to be confident of signing Hull City midfielder Shaun Maloney at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Scotland international has been with Hull City since 2015 but is out of contract with the English Premier League club this summer.

Maloney, who has 47 caps, has made only 13 appearances this season, eight of them from the bench.

The Dons are looking for a replacement for Niall McGinn, who has so far refused to sign a new deal.

Maloney and Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall have been on the sidelines with Hull

Derek McInnes' side lie second in the Scottish Premiership and face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on 27 May.

Maloney, whose current side are third bottom of the table and battling to avoid relegation, had two spells in the Scottish top flight with Celtic, interrupted by a year with Aston Villa.

He left the Glasgow club a second time in 2011 to join Wigan Athletic and joined Hull after leaving Chicago Fire.