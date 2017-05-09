BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough: Ben Gibson says relegation is "lowest point"

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson says relegation from the Premier League is the "lowest point" of his life.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough

WATCH MORE: Agnew 'absolutely gutted' by Boro relegation

Top videos

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Audio

'Irresistable force' relegate hapless Middlesbrough

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy pundits

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Video

MOTD3: Who's going to make the top four?

Video

Gatland 'fully respects' Youngs' decision

Video

Carter impresses in this week's WSL

Video

People want me to fight Joshua, I don't! - Itoje

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Children taking part in the tennis weekend

Great British Tennis Weekend

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired