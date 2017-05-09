Mike Flynn appointed permanent Newport County manager

From the section

Mike Flynn rejoined Newport County for his fourth spell at the club in October 2016

Newport County have confirmed Mike Flynn as their manager on a permanent basis.

Flynn, 34, has been rewarded with a two-year deal after securing League Two survival in a 12-game caretaker spell.

Coach Wayne Hatswell and advisor Lennie Lawrence will also remain at County, who avoided relegation with victory over Notts County.

"Nothing makes me prouder than to take charge of my hometown club," Flynn said.

