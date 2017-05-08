BBC Sport - Dominant Ballymena sweep aside Dungannon
Dominant Ballymena sweep aside Dungannon
- From the section Football
Ballymena United are convincing 5-2 winners over Dungannon Swifts in the semi-finals of the Irish League's Europa League play-offs.
David Jeffrey's side will play Glenavon in the match which will decide who plays in Europe next season.
