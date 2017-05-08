BBC Sport - Glenavon win eight-goal thriller at Cliftonville
Glenavon win eight-goal thriller at Cliftonville
Glenavon are one match away from a place in next season's Europa League after a winning a remarkable eight-goal thriller away to Cliftonville.
Gary Hamilton's men won 5-3 at Solitude and will play Ballymena United with a place in Europe at stake.
Glenavon were 3-2 down at half-time but dominated after the break.
