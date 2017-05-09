John Mousinho: Burton captain says there is no elation over Championship survival

John Mousinho has been with Burton since their promotion from League Two in 2014-15

John Mousinho says Burton's muted survival celebrations show how far they have come in the last three years.

The Brewers, who were in League Two in 2014, ensured their survival on the Championship's penultimate weekend.

Skipper Mousinho told BBC Radio Derby: "The overwhelming feeling was that it was a bit underwhelming, compared to how we thought it was going to be.

"At the time it was a feeling of job done and that reflects well on the lads as to where they see themselves."

Burton, who finished a point clear of the relegation zone in 20th place, ensured Championship football next season with a 1-1 draw at Barnsley, and Sunday's 4-2 home defeat by Reading was irrelevant.

"It is a massive achievement and maybe we should have been more elated about it," continued 31-year-old Mousinho.

"In some ways it is more of an achievement than getting promoted, it is more of a stiff task to stay in the Championship than to get out of League One perhaps.

"It was a different feeling and one which will take a bit of time to sink in."

Nigel Clough has also had spells in charge of Derby County and Sheffield United

'Incredible' Clough so important for Burton

Brewers manager Nigel Clough turned down the chance to manage Nottingham Forest in January, instead focusing on keeping Burton in the Championship.

The 51-year-old returned for a second stint at Burton in December 2015 and led the team to promotion from League One.

"I think it is incredible what he has done, not just this season and last but for the club in general," said Mousinho

"He has done unbelievably well and I don't have a bad word to say about him.

"He has given me the opportunity to lead the club into the Championship and play in the Championship.

"It is a combination of the tactics, man-management, motivation and the recruitment - and that comes from the manager and the staff."