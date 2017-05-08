BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough: Steve Agnew is 'absolutely gutted' by Boro relegation
Agnew 'absolutely gutted' by Boro relegation
Middlesbrough head coach Steve Agnew says he is "absolutely gutted" by Middlesbrough's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea and the club's relegation from the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough
